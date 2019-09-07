Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.87 ($101.01).

Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.88.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

