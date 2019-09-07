Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Down 6.6%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)’s share price fell 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.90, 3,582,744 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,485,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAND. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

