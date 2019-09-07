SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCHYY opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

