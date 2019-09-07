SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.56. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 30,264 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had a net margin of 66.85% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.39%.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

