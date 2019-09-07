Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director John J. Holland Sells 1,027 Shares

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $90,201.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 307,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,932. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.42 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.61%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Saia by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
