Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director John J. Holland Sells 1,027 Shares

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $90,201.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 307,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,932. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.42 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.61%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Saia by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.