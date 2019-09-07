S2 Resources (ASX:S2R) Trading Down 4.7%

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) shares dropped 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), approximately 45,984 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.82 million and a PE ratio of -15.77.

About S2 Resources (ASX:S2R)

S2 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of various mineral properties in Australia and Scandinavia. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and platinum metals. It holds an 80% interest in Eundynie tenements that consist of six exploration licenses covering 103 square kilometers; interests in the Ecru project located to the southeast of Battle Mountain in Lander County, Nevada; and the South Roberts project located in Eureka County, Nevada.

