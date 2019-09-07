S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 17,200 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. II-VI accounts for approximately 2.2% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in II-VI by 105.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in II-VI by 398.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.96. 457,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,596. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.02 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

