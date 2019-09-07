S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 111,801 Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 745.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,801 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.42% of eGain worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 261.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 115,082 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 9.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 150.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eGain in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 33.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 421,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $70,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

EGAN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. eGain Corp has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). eGain had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 84.12%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eGain Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.