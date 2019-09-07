RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) target price on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.79 ($29.99).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.34. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

