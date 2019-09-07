Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.72% of WESCO International worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 555,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 6,102.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 539,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 87,644 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $14,834,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 16.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 286,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WESCO International to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

