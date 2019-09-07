Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 156,591 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,591 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.63% of SITE Centers worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $4,727,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SITE Centers by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 239,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.27. 1,374,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

