Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.98.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $54.96. 3,329,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

