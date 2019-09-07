Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $318,049.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,188.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $41,506.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,860.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,326 shares of company stock worth $412,994. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. 175,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4,661.00 and a beta of 1.75. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $51.74.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

