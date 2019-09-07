Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.32 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of First Hawaiian worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 3.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,242,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,673,000 after purchasing an additional 269,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,464,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,133,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,052,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Hawaiian by 20.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 483,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.14. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

