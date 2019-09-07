Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 75,972 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,820,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,434,000 after buying an additional 163,768 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $94.33. 705,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.