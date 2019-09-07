Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $1.23. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 27,498 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rubicon Minerals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Rubicon Minerals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Rubicon Minerals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.98. The company has a market cap of $67.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00.

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.