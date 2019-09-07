RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.67. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RPT Realty by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

