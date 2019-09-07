Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RBS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target (down from GBX 360 ($4.70)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 264 ($3.45).

LON RBS opened at GBX 188.10 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.25. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

