Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

