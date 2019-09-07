Roundview Capital LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.44.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,115. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

