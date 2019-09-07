Roundview Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 44.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $204,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $124,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

DHR traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $144.33. 1,579,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,276. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.