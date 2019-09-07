Roundview Capital LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Alteryx comprises approximately 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 324.6% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,819,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,640,000 after buying an additional 1,391,365 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Alteryx by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 397,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after buying an additional 64,544 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.53, for a total value of $234,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $21,673,301 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.53 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

