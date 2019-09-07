Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,580 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

