Roundview Capital LLC Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 120,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.