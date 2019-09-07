Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,521 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.2% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,350 shares of the airline’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,080 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

LUV stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. 2,687,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

