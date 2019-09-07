Rotork (LON:ROR) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rotork to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 352 ($4.60) price objective (up previously from GBX 338 ($4.42)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 315.15 ($4.12).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 300.68. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 345.30 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rotork will post 1364.9999206 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 473 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,437.92 ($1,878.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

