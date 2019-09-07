Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells $552,095.56 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total value of $552,095.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,079.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ROKU stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $169.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,506,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,468,590. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $170.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,123.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

