Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.24

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $6.78. Rocky Mountain Dealerships shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 24,211 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$194.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s payout ratio is 96.08%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

