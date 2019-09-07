Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Trading Up 5.9%

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.11 and last traded at $158.70, approximately 1,086,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 906,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,810 shares of company stock worth $621,819. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after buying an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

