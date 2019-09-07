Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Versum Materials by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 20.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Versum Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Versum Materials stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 570,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. Versum Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Versum Materials had a return on equity of 99.97% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

