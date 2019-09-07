Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 429,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $14,401,034.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,231,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,361,046.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,729,363 shares of company stock valued at $56,688,428. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 51,024,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,520,320. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

