Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CBS were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,278,156 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $250,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,869 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $159,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 2.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,098,805 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $99,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,991,268 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 35.1% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,282 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $84,569,000 after purchasing an additional 462,110 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBS alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CBS. TheStreet cut CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 price target on CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

NYSE CBS traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $43.63. 5,730,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. CBS Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.