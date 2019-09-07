Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 18.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,089,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,845 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 17.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $6,963,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 501,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,912. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

