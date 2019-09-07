Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $50,283,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,036,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,143,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,986,000 after buying an additional 144,425 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,347,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,096,000 after buying an additional 143,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,522,000 after buying an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,356. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

