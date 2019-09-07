Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys 641 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 453.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$114.73 on Friday. 413,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $115.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2223 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.