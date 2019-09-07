RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Insider Praful Shah Sells 4,819 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $683,767.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,381 shares in the company, valued at $36,236,010.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $578,495.28.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.61. 762,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $146.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,390.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,629 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

