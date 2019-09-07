Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 2,383.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,317 ($56.41).

RMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68). The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 522.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 529.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

