Rialto Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Million (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Rialto has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rialto token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

