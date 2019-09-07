Reviewing Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) & 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH)

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) and 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity and 1347 Property Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity $498.94 million 0.74 -$56.70 million N/A N/A 1347 Property Insurance $58.22 million 0.49 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

1347 Property Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Indemnity.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity and 1347 Property Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity -6.57% -2.95% -1.00% 1347 Property Insurance -11.89% -1.15% -0.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Indemnity and 1347 Property Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

1347 Property Insurance has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.94%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Volatility and Risk

Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Global Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Global Indemnity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. 1347 Property Insurance does not pay a dividend.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

