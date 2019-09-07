Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) & Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Aimmune Therapeutics and Axovant Gene Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$210.75 million ($3.67) -5.60 Axovant Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$129.07 million ($8.02) -0.88

Aimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axovant Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aimmune Therapeutics and Axovant Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics N/A -89.68% -71.14% Axovant Gene Therapies N/A -328.36% -99.62%

Risk & Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axovant Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aimmune Therapeutics and Axovant Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Axovant Gene Therapies 0 1 8 0 2.89

Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $44.14, suggesting a potential upside of 114.70%. Axovant Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 323.68%. Given Axovant Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axovant Gene Therapies is more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Axovant Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. The company also engages in the research and development of AR201, a CODIT product candidate for the treatment of egg allergy in pediatric and young adult patients; and other CODIT product candidates targeting food allergies, such as cow's milk allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics; and clinical collaboration agreement with Regeneron Ireland Unlimited Company and Sanofi Biotechnology SAS to study AR101 with adjunctive dupilumab in peanut-allergic patients in a Phase II trial. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia. The company was formerly known as Axovant Sciences Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.