Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 17,484 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 37,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 618,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,099. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.