Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 13,708 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1,426.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 464.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 590.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 674.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.46. 732,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,631. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

