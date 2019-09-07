Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,462,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWTR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. 19,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66.

