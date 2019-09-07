Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4,860.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. 792,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

