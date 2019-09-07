Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $25.03 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,660 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,418,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,521,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,755,000 after acquiring an additional 265,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB remained flat at $$114.73 during trading on Friday. 413,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $115.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.2223 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

