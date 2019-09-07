Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,762,000 after buying an additional 1,217,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,047,000 after buying an additional 1,380,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,247,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,814,000 after buying an additional 510,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,752,000 after acquiring an additional 922,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,415,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 185,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 86,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,095. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

