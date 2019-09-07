Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after buying an additional 147,142 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 64,018.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 337,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 801.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 251,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares during the period.

FMB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. 179,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,336. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

