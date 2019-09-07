Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,549. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

