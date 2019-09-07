Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,099 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.23% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 107.5% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,412. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38.

