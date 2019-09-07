Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 10,024 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 557.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 2.36% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TAXF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.